Presidents' Day celebrated at Hayes Center in Fremont

What better way to celebrate President's Day than by celebrating a president from right here in Northwest Ohio. Speigel Grove, the home of our 19th president, Rutherford B. Hayes, hosted a variety of special events today.

Admission was discounted for the presidential museum and the Hayes home. Guests were also given the rare opportunity to handle some of the historic artifacts.

Multiple elected officials were also in attendance to meet and answer questions from their constituents.

Ohio's 4th Congressional District Representative, Jim Jordan, has made the president's day visit three years in a row. During the holiday, he quizzed local elementary students on their general presidential knowledge.

He said days like Monday are important to continuously remind us all of the great men who helped shape America.

"Those individuals who started this place, Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, these founders, this system that they set up is the best system. And to make sure that young people understand that and appreciate what we have here," said Jordan.

More information on what the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museum has to offer, can be found here.

