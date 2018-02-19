Cyber Security competition held in Findlay

Students from across the local area got some first hand experience in Cyber Security.

"Programmers, their job is to make a program that works. A hackers job is to find out how many ways to break it," said Martin White, Director of Information Technology at Findlay City Schools

Monday, students from local high schools and colleges took part in a cyber capture the flag competition in Findlay. The event tested their skills in searching various programs for code that could be exploited by hackers.

The competition is part of the Ohio Cyber Coalition Committee's effort to expose more youth to cyber security and improve their skills in this increasingly high demand profession.

"Today in Ohio we have almost 20,000 vacancies in cyber security, and across the country it's over 100,000. Jobs that are unfilled today, good paying jobs," said Mark Bell, Cyber Security Outreach Coordinator for the Ohio National Guard.

"This gives them the opportunity to actually go in and play and to look in a safe environment that they don't have to worry about and find out they can really do this and this could be a lot of fun." said White.

Students here realize the importance of offensive cyber security, and the need to constantly improve on their skill set.

"So as different hackers come out with different to get into and break into your stuff, you have to come up with better ways and more secure ways to protect against that stuff. So you're always learning, and it's always a new experience,"said Findlay High School senior Trejen Miller.

Monday's event is the only one planned for our region for now, but anyone searching for more information can do so here.

