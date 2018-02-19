TPD investigating man after he allegedly threatened to shoot TPS high school

A man is in custody after allegedly threatening to shoot up a Toledo Public High School.

Christian Costet, 20, was arrested just before 5 p.m. on Monday. TPD said he posted pictures with guns on social media and threatened to take those guns to Waite High School on Tuesday.

It was a concerned Waite High School parent that brought the information to the attention of TPD late Monday afternoon.

Detectives immediately took a look at the messages that were exchanged between Waite High School students and the suspect on Facebook Messenger. Officers and the SWAT team were tasked with getting Costet into custody before this threat could possibly play out.

Toledo Public schools are unable to confirm if the suspect was a student at Waite or any other TPS school.

Costest is being questioned by TPD.

TPD said there are no other threats to students and staff at Waite.

In addition, a spokesperson for TPS said school is scheduled to resume Tuesday as planned.

