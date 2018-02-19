Bill for retiring Ohio flags headed to Ohio Senate

The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.

Representative Dick Stein from Norwalk says it would be retired in similar fashion to the U.S. flag.

The bill sets out procedures for dividing up the flag, reciting a preamble and pledge and then burning the pieces.

The bill now goes to the Ohio Senate.

