How to get ahead of your basement flooding

If you have a basement, and a sump pump, this wet weather may be problematic for you.

This rise in water is only the first of the season. If your insurance does not cover flooding, you could be in for an expensive spring season.

So what can you do to get ahead of the problem?

"Take a walk around the home right now as the snow has cleared, and make sure there's no debris clogging anything up like your downspouts, maybe check up on your eaves troughs as well," General Manager of Everydry Waterproofing Gil Ramirez said.

Ramirez also recommends checking storm sewers if you live in an urban area that has them.

Remember, it is always easier to get ahead of the potential problem than deal with it after the fact.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.