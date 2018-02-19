Local builder wants to help Slaske clients whose homes weren't finished

Periods of rain will continue tonight through Wednesday afternoon. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with up to 3 inches of rainfall possible.More >>
Periods of rain will continue tonight through Wednesday afternoon. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with up to 3 inches of rainfall possible.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
Ohio Governor John Kasich does not believe Congress is up to the task of reforming gun laws.More >>
Ohio Governor John Kasich does not believe Congress is up to the task of reforming gun laws.More >>
Authorities say three men who escaped from a community based correction facility in northeast Ohio have been captured.More >>
Authorities say three men who escaped from a community based correction facility in northeast Ohio have been captured.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Students from across our area got some first hand experience in Cyber Security.More >>
Students from across our area got some first hand experience in Cyber Security.More >>
Slaske Building Company went under and closed up shop, leaving several customers with unfinished homes. Now a builder in Perrysburg says he wants to help customers finish the homes of their dreams.More >>
Slaske Building Company closed up shop, leaving several customers with unfinished homes. Now a builder in Perrysburg says he wants to help customers finish the homes of their dreams.More >>
Periods of rain will continue tonight through Wednesday afternoon. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with up to 3 inches of rainfall possible.More >>
Periods of rain will continue tonight through Wednesday afternoon. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with up to 3 inches of rainfall possible.More >>