Ohio EPA push to convert truck and bus engines to use alternative fuels

Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.

The grants apply to owners of heavy-duty diesel, or gasoline, powered vehicles to switch to compressed natural gas, liquified natural gas or liquid petroleum gas.

This is all part of an effort by the Ohio EPA to improve air quality.

The application deadline has been moved to March 20. More information can be found at the Ohio EPA website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.