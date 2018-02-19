The Alexis/Detroit No Jail Community Group wants to hear from you

Site of proposed Lucas County Jail on Detroit and Alexis (Source: WTOL)

This week you will be able to voice your concerns on the proposed location for the new county jail.

The Alexis/Detroit No Jail Community Group is hosting a meeting to hear from you.

The proposed site is located at Alexis Road and Detroit Avenue.

The group will also discuss the new jail levy.

The meeting is Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Friendship Park Community Center.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.