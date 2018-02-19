Governor Kasich thinks there will be no changes made to gun laws

Ohio Governor John Kasich does not believe Congress is up to the task of reforming gun laws.

Governor Kasich says while the deadly school shooting in Florida should be a rallying moment for the nation on guns, he does not think there will be any changes.

"Do I think they can do anything on guns, I hope they prove me wrong and they can because I have no confidence in them," Governor Kasich stated. "Where we have to effect this I believe is at the local level and in the state house because you can have greater access to politicians who serve in the state legislator, in a county commissioner, in a city council, that's where you need to put the pressure and calls these people out."

Kasich also says he was not calling for some outright ban, but "taking small steps to effect change."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.