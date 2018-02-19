Young Ohio girls plan birthday party for homeless children

Two young girls from Columbus, Ohio are throwing a big birthday party that's receiving a lot of attention. But the party isn't for themselves, but for homeless kids.

Camie Barber, who is nine years old and Paisley Barber, who is eight years old, are working on collecting supplies for the birthday bash. Cups, napkins and variety of decorations have already been delivered.

The girls said they got the idea from seeing a story about homeless people not getting birthdays so they decided to do something about it.

"If I didn't have a birthday, I would feel like no one loved me and I really want them to feel loved inside," said Camie.

"They don't care who is buying stuff, they just want a happy birthday from somebody," said Paisley.

The supplies will be donated to an organization called "Brightening Birthdays." The organization throws birthday parties for kids who families cannot afford to do so.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.