'Slime after Slime’ parody video is every parents’ life right now

If you’re kids are in school and following millions of YouTube tutorials – you already know. SLIME.
The Holderness family from North Carolina will stick you right in the feels with their new parody video ‘Slime after Slime.’
In their latest viral hit, the family satires “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper, narrating slime horrors every parent is dealing with.
The video breaks down the emotional turmoil parents go through dealing with the process of slime-making.
“And our home is now like a meth lab for kids… slime after slime,” the father, Penn sings.
The comments on their Facebook post, which has more than two million views, share the thoughts all parents have with the trend they hope to soon fade away.
This all too relatable song will now be stuck in your head… all day. But it’s like they say, ‘slime flies when you’re having fun!’
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.
The heavy rainfall will likely lead to river, stream and ditch flooding. With ice still on many local rivers, ice jams will be possible. This could make flooding worse.More >>
The heavy rainfall will likely lead to river, stream and ditch flooding. With ice still on many local rivers, ice jams will be possible. This could make flooding worse.More >>
Authorities say three men who escaped from a community based correction facility in northeast Ohio have been captured.More >>
Authorities say three men who escaped from a community based correction facility in northeast Ohio have been captured.More >>
Fish for free this weekend in Michigan.More >>
Fish for free this weekend in Michigan.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives spent Monday morning at the Scott Park Campus of the University Toledo. The topic of the discussion was job training in the changing world of manufacturing and technology.More >>
Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives spent Monday morning at the Scott Park Campus of the University Toledo. The topic of the discussion was job training in the changing world of manufacturing and technology.More >>
Two months into 2018, 14 police officers have been killed in the line of duty. Of those deaths, 11 have involved guns. Those chilling numbers are forcing police divisions to update their training.More >>
Two months into 2018, 14 police officers have been killed in the line of duty. Of those deaths, 11 have involved guns. Those chilling numbers are forcing police divisions to update their training.More >>
Are you looking to have fun while saving money? The Toledo Zoo has just the ticket, literally.More >>
Are you looking to have fun while saving money? The Toledo Zoo has just the ticket, literally.More >>
Although a lot of businesses are closed today, there's still some places you can go to enjoy President's Day if you have the day off today!More >>
Although a lot of businesses are closed today, there's still some places you can go to enjoy President's Day if you have the day off today!More >>