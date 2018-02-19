Money Talks News: House hunting is not like the reality show

If you are a homeowner or a would-be homeowner, you have probably watched one of the many reality shows on TV these days about buying houses. However, some of these shows are more entertaining than educational.

Have you ever watched HGTV's House Hunters? If not, you may be in the minority. It has been around for many years and attracts millions of viewers monthly.

Shows like House Hunters are obviously entertaining. But if you are a novice home buyer, these shows are not really doing you any favors.

Here are some of the ways that actual house hunting differs from the House Hunters show.

First, in the show, those hunting for houses look at three different houses and then pick one. In real life, anyone who only looks at three houses is not helping themselves at all. That number should be more like looking at 20 and then possibly picking one.

The next way house hunting differs from the House Hunters show is with financing. While mortgage shopping is not as camera-friendly as home shopping, it is nearly as important, and rarely mentioned during the show.

Also critical in home-buying is negotiation, and not much of that happens in House Hunters. While the listing price is what the seller asks for, it is not necessarily what the final price is going to be.

Finally, the show often features knowledgeable agents and, what some may call, ignorant buyers following them like sheep. If you are not knowledgeable enough to make your own decisions, in real life house hunting may not be the best option for you.

Sometimes reality shows are not all that real. There is often times nothing wrong with that, unless you are trying to learn something.

If you want to learn how houses should actually be hunted check out the Money Talks News website and do a search for "Real Estate."

