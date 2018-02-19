Marcy Kaptur in Toledo, discussing manufacturing job training

Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives spent Monday morning at the Scott Park Campus of the University Toledo. The topic of the discussion was job training in the changing world of manufacturing and technology.

It is all part of the Make It in America Tour throughout the region focusing on getting people trained and ready for jobs in manufacturing.

It was a very energetic discussion led by Congresswoman Representative Marcy Kaptur with minority whip Steny Hoyer as well as a representative from California.

The UAW and and Fiat Chrysler representatives spoke about the importance of training future workers at a place like Northwest State Community College and UT.

"Fiat Chrysler is our largest employer," Representative Kaptur explained. "They were talking about the thousands of workers currently employed who have gone thru skills refinement and advancement so that they can deal with all of the new equipment and talking about how many more people are going to be hired. Of course they'll have to have higher levels of training based on what is happening in the industry today."

When asked how the Congress will keep up with the changing innovation and manufacturing Representative Kaptur says it is all a part of the Make It in America Tour where representatives are going to local cities and finding out how to make sure that the jobs go to the people living in these areas.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.