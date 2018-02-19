Wind energy proposals may dictate industry's future in Ohio

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's wind industry is falling behind its neighboring states and now faces two proposals that could go a long way in determining its future.

Wind energy backers say legislation that would ease restrictions stifling new wind farms is needed to revive stalled plans for wind farms in the state. But they warn that another plan before a state board that regulates wind farms sites would add more hurdles for future development.

The American Wind Energy Association says that second proposal would be a death sentence for wind energy in Ohio.

The association says Ohio ranks in the middle of the pack among all states when it comes to wind energy capacity, but it lags behind all of the Midwestern states.

