Police: Pastor assaulted, robbed Sunday school teacher while she - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Pastor assaulted, robbed Sunday school teacher while she taught class

Anthony Morris (Source: St. Paul Zion Church) Anthony Morris (Source: St. Paul Zion Church)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police say a Sunday school teacher at a local church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.

The robbery occurred at St. Paul Zion Church located on 954 Belmont around 10:30 a.m. 

Police say Nickema Turner was teaching Sunday school when the the pastor's wife, Zelda Morris, and daughter, 19-year-old Kamali Morris, assaulted her.

Turner told police personal property was stolen from her by Zelda. She also told police that during the assault, Pastor Anthony Morris pulled out a gun and threatened to kill her. 

Police say Pastor Morris and his family fled before police arrived to the scene. They have not yet been located. 

Turner was treated at the scene and told police she would follow up with medical treatment if necessary. 

The incident is under investigation. Police say warrants for aggravated robbery are being issued for the three suspects.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly