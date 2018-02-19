Police: Pastor assaulted, robbed Sunday school teacher while she taught class

Police say it appears the men knew what they were looking for and where it was located.

Police say it appears the men knew what they were looking for and where it was located.

Police: Two men on the run after robbing Findlay Kroger pharmacy on Sunday

Police: Two men on the run after robbing Findlay Kroger pharmacy on Sunday

Police say two men robbed a victim of his cell phone and wallet around 3:30 a.m this morning.

Police say two men robbed a victim of his cell phone and wallet around 3:30 a.m this morning.

Police arrested the 15 and 18-year-olds Thursday for the shooting death of DeShawn Gott.

Police arrested the 15 and 18-year-olds Thursday for the shooting death of DeShawn Gott.

Teens charged in central Toledo homicide appear in court

Teens charged in central Toledo homicide appear in court

Police believe the man is responsible for at least one other robbery in the area.

Police believe the man is responsible for at least one other robbery in the area.

Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.

Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.

Police say a Sunday school teacher at a local church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.

The robbery occurred at St. Paul Zion Church located on 954 Belmont around 10:30 a.m.

Police say Nickema Turner was teaching Sunday school when the the pastor's wife, Zelda Morris, and daughter, 19-year-old Kamali Morris, assaulted her.

Turner told police personal property was stolen from her by Zelda. She also told police that during the assault, Pastor Anthony Morris pulled out a gun and threatened to kill her.

Police say Pastor Morris and his family fled before police arrived to the scene. They have not yet been located.

Turner was treated at the scene and told police she would follow up with medical treatment if necessary.

The incident is under investigation. Police say warrants for aggravated robbery are being issued for the three suspects.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.