Oregon police stay up-to-date on training following multiple officer deaths

Two months into 2018, 14 police officers have been killed in the line of duty.

Of those deaths, 11 have involved guns.

Those chilling numbers are forcing police divisions to update their training.

Oregon Assistant Chief Paul Magdich said they have specific officers to help the force stay up-to-date on tactics and skills they use on a daily basis.

"We have several officers on the department that are subject matter experts in the field in those particular areas. We rely on them to be up on the most current trends to work with us to give us the best tactics possible for us to have the best outcome that we can," said Asst. Chief Magdich.

Oregon police are also looking to hire three new officers to the force.

Anyone interested in applying can visit the police department's web page on the city of Oregon website.

