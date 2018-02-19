Score half-off tickets to the Toledo Zoo

Are you looking to have fun while saving money? The Toledo Zoo has just the ticket, literally.

From now until March 2, you can receive half-off on your purchase of a general admission ticket.

All you have to do is visit the Toledo Zoo website and print off a coupon for 50% off, or display the coupon on your phone when buying a ticket at the Zoo.

The offer is not valid with any other promotions or discounts, and is good for parties of fewer than 20 guests.

Only one coupon is valid per transaction.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.