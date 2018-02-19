One dead in Lucas Co. rollover crash - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One dead in Lucas Co. rollover crash

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
SPENCER TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

One man is dead after a rollover crash in Lucas County Monday morning.

The crash occurred on West Bancroft at Irwin in Spencer Township.

Police say a male in his sixties was driving a red pickup truck when they believe he crashed into a tree and a power line.

Crews are on the scene investigating and cleaning up the crash.

