One dead in Lucas Co. rollover crash

One man is dead after a rollover crash in Lucas County Monday morning.

The crash occurred on West Bancroft at Irwin in Spencer Township.

Police say a male in his sixties was driving a red pickup truck when they believe he crashed into a tree and a power line.

Crews are on the scene investigating and cleaning up the crash.

