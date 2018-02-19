One dead in Lucas Co. rollover crash

One man is dead after a rollover crash in Lucas County Monday morning.

The crash occurred on West Bancroft Street east of Irwin Road in Sylvania Township around 5:15 a.m.

Police say 62-year-old Thomas Connors of Swanton was driving a 1999 Chevy Silverado when he lost control on the wet road.

Police say the vehicle went off the road and hit a utility pole and a tree.

Connors was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police say Connors was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

