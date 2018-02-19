Michigan officials cutting down trees because of car crashes

DEXTER, Mich. (AP) - Officials with a southeastern Michigan city plan to cut down more than 100 trees along a stretch of road because drivers keep veering off the road and hitting them.

The Washtenaw County Road Commission tells The Ann Arbor News there's been at least six vehicle crashes along Mast Road north of Dexter since 2012. Commission officials say the trees are too close to the road and pose a safety hazard.

The commission plans to use federal safety grant funds for the project. The trees are expected to be removed by March 31.

Some area residents are concerned about losing such historic trees. Webster Township resident Carl Schneider says some of the trees may date to before Michigan was officially made a state.

Information from: The Ann Arbor News, http://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor

