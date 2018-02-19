Things you will and won't be able to do this President's Day

February 19 is President's Day, meaning it's not business as usual for a lot of places.

Most schools are closed, as well as local and statewide government offices.

This means no mail will be delivered today, and no banks will be open. Fed Ex is the exception, so if you're expecting a delivery on Monday, you should receive it.

Trash pickup in Toledo will also be on time, and TARTA buses will be operating on a normal schedule.

If your kids have the day off today, you can head over to the Imagination Station for fun activities and hands-on learning.

The Imagination Station is usually closed Monday, but will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on President's Day.

Lucas County residents can also enjoy free admission to the Toledo Zoo on President's Day. Proof of residency is all you need to take advantage of this great deal.

The Zoo opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

