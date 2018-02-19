Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office searching for 16-year-old girl missing since Feb. 15

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl.

Police are searching for 16-year-old Marie K. Hayward, who was last seen on February 15.

Police say Hayward left home with an unknown male sometime in the afternoon and has not been seen since.

Hayward is described as standing at five feet tall and weighing 240 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black dress, violet-blue jacket and black boots.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff's Office at 419-213-4977.

