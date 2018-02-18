Lakota Schools, Sheriff's Dept. investigating rumor of a threat made to school

The Superintendent of Lakota Local Schools sent out an email to parents on Sunday that said there had been a rumor of a threat to the school on Monday.

According to the email from Superintendent Chad Coffman, the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the rumor of a threat made to the school.

The superintendent emphasizes that no threat has been seen by the school, just talk of a rumor of a threat.

Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton says they have investigated the rumor but found no credible threat after meeting with the individuals involved.

There will be three additional deputies at the school in addition to the school resource officer.

Lakota Schools are in session on the Presidents Day holiday as the day is being used as a make-up date for snow days.

Lakota Schools serves students in Sandusky, Seneca and Wood Counties.

The email from Superintendent Coffman states:

It has been brought to my attention there has been a rumor of a threat made against the school for tomorrow. I have been in contact with our school resource officer, Deputy Stotz, and the Sandusky County sheriff's department. No actual threat has been seen or reported. There has only been talk of the rumor of a threat. All possible threats must be taken seriously so I have requested additional officers from the sheriff's department to be present tomorrow. If anyone has any information regarding an actual threat, please contact the Sandusky County Sheriff's Department today at 419-332-2613.

Sincerely,

Dr. Coffman

Superintendent Lakota

