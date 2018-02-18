Concerned citizens group to hold question/answer forum on proposed jail site

Site of proposed Lucas County Jail on Detroit and Alexis (Source: WTOL)

A group of concerned citizens will be holding a meeting about the proposed jail site at the corner of Alexis and Detroit in west Toledo.

The Alexis/Detroit No Jail Community Group will hold the informational meeting on Thursday February 22 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Friendship Park Community Center at 2930 131st St.

The group will also be discussing the new jail levy.

According to a press release the group has invited county, city, school and other public officials to answer questions in a panel format, although it is unknown at this time what officials have accepted the invitation.

The meeting is open to anyone in Lucas County who would like to learn more.

The group also has a blog and is on Facebook.

