Cedar Point holding BOGO sale on tickets this weekend

SANDUSKY, OH (WTOL) -

If you were already planning to go to Cedar Point with a friend or your family this spring or summer, this might be your lucky weekend.

The self-proclaimed ‘Roller Coaster Capital of the World’ is having a buy one, get one free sale on tickets this weekend.

In honor of Presidents Day, when you buy a $72 gate-price ticket, you will get another ticket for free.

The tickets will be good between May 5 and September 3.

