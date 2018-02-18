Cedar Point holding BOGO sale on tickets this weekend

If you were already planning to go to Cedar Point with a friend or your family this spring or summer, this might be your lucky weekend.

The self-proclaimed ‘Roller Coaster Capital of the World’ is having a buy one, get one free sale on tickets this weekend.

In honor of Presidents Day, when you buy a $72 gate-price ticket, you will get another ticket for free.

The tickets will be good between May 5 and September 3.

Don't miss out on our Presidents Day Weekend Sale!



Buy one ticket for $72, get a second ticket for FREE!



That's just $36 per ticket! Buy NOW at https://t.co/1cRqfACQFb pic.twitter.com/8pWsKh09KI — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) February 18, 2018

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.