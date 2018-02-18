Multiple crashes Sunday morning around the same time, location in south Toledo

Toledo police and rescue crews responded to multiple crashes Sunday morning all in the same location.

Three separate crashes happened near Glendale Avenue and Glen Ellyn Drive in south Toledo all around the same time. Police say the calls for the crashes came in just before 4 a.m.

Six cars in total were involved among the three crashes.

Police say each crash was believed to be caused from a large patch of ice on Glendale Avenue.

There were some minor injuries but it was not stated if anyone was taken to the hospital.

WTOL 11 was the first on the scene.

