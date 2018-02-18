Rollover crash in Hancock County, passengers taken to hospital

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash Sunday morning in Jackson Township.

The Sheriff's Office says they received a call regarding a single vehicle injury crash on County Road 172, near the address of 13842, around 2:15 a.m.

According to the Sheriff's Office, driver Colleen Lugo, 28, of Marion, Ohio was heading eastbound on County Road 172 in a 2004 Jeep Liberty. Lugo lost control of her vehicle, due to icy roadways, and traveled off into the south side of the road into a ditch.

Lugo's vehicle rolled and came to rest on its top in the field south of the roadway.

The Sheriff's Office says that Lugo, along with her passenger's, Rose Kraftick, 39, of Delaware, Ohio and Playford Mack, 26, of Marion, Ohio were all transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The medical status for all occupants is unknown.

The Sheriff's Office say Lugo was issued a citation for Reasonable Control.

