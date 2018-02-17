Zoo admission free on Sunday and Monday for Lucas County residen - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Zoo admission free on Sunday and Monday for Lucas County residents

(Source: Toledo Zoo) (Source: Toledo Zoo)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

If you’re a Lucas County resident the Toledo Zoo wants to welcome you to visit for free this weekend.

All the way through Presidents’ Day on Monday, the Zoo is offering free admission to those with proof of residency.

The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday. 

