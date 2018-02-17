Sewers gather to make blankets for ill and traumatized kids as part of Project Linus

Saturday was National Blanket Day.

Ladies at the Living Faith United Methodist Church in Holland love to sew.

And that’s just what they did.

It was all part of a program sponsored locally by Project Linus.

The blankets will be donated to Lucas County Children’s Services and Toledo Children’s Hospital.

Community involvement is vital to its success.

Thirty ladies came together to sew together 100 blankets made from donated materials.

“Because it was a good thing to do and it was a good way to help children out. I’ve worked with children for years and I enjoy doing it,” said sewer Colleen Hansen.

Each finished blanket is taken to the church sanctuary.

The mission of Project Linus is to provide love, security, warmth and comfort to ill or traumatized children.

“Just being able to help people and make a difference in somebody’s life," said Emily Hansen.

Haylee had her own personal reason for helping out.

“Because when I was younger I was a preemie and they helped out with my mom at Toledo Hospital so I figured why not,” said Haylee.

Project Linus was formed in 2005.

Over the years 8800 blankets have been made.

They last forever.

“I’ve had some kids now that go to UT that have gotten blankets and taken them to college with them, had them for fifteen years. Keep them forever,” said Billie Szmsanski of Project Linus.

The latest batch of blanks will be blessed during Sunday services then distributed to a new generation of kids.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.



















