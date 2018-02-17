12-year-old forgoes birthday presents in favor of Humane Society donations

Donations made to Fulton County Humane Society in lieu of presents (Source: WTOL)

The Fulton County Humane Society received some helpful donations on Saturday all thanks to a generous young man.

Michael Blessing of Delta celebrated his twelfth birthday with family and friends.

But he told them not to bring him any presents.

Instead, he asked them to bring supplies for the shelter to help take care of its animals.

Everything from food to toilet paper was donated.

Michael says he just wanted to do an act of kindness on his birthday and hopes others will do the same.

"I have everything I really need or want. I really don't want anything. I figured the animals can use more stuff than I do,” said Michael.

Michael hopes other will be inspired by his gift of sharing and help out the Fulton County Humane Society as well.

