Buddhist Temple in Holland inviting curious to Sunday afternoon workshop

The big warm up begins on Sunday. Temperatures will slowly build into the mid 40s by afternoon, quickly melting any overnight snow. Skies will be partly sunny.More >>
Fish for free this weekend in Michigan.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Bill Syroka lived an active, healthy lifestyle. So what happened to him during a Friday night basketball game came as a complete shock.More >>
All the way through Presidents’ Day on Monday, the Zoo is offering free admission to those with proof of residency.More >>
The Fulton County Humane Society received some helpful donations on Saturday. Michael Blessing of Delta celebrated his twelfth birthday with family and friends. But he told them not to bring him any presents.More >>
Ever been curious about eastern religions, Zen Buddhism in particular? If you are interested to learn more, Great Heartland Buddhist Temple of Toledo is holding a free workshop on Sunday afternoon to answer any questions you might have.More >>
