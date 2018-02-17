Buddhist Temple in Holland inviting curious to Sunday afternoon workshop

Ever been curious about eastern religions, Zen Buddhism in particular?

If you are interested to learn more, Great Heartland Buddhist Temple of Toledo is holding a free workshop on Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to answer any questions you might have.

The workshop will cover topics such as mindfulness and meditation and what it means to be a Buddhist.

According to the Temple, Buddha is considered to be a teacher and not a deity, so people of other faiths often combine their beliefs with the practice of Zen Buddhism.

Great Heartland Buddhist Temple has weekly services on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings. New visitors are asked to arrive 15 minutes before services begin for an orientation.

They are located at 6537 Angola Rd. in Holland.

