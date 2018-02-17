High-speed chase overnight ends with arrests in Defiance County

Defiance County Sheriff's Office and Hicksville Police Department arrested two teens that sped away from deputies early Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 127 south of Sherwood at around 12:45 a.m.

Deputies say the vehicle turned west onto Jerchio Road and accelerated rapidly, going more than 90 miles per hour. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle continued to accelerate to beyond 100 miles per hour.

Deputies called Hicksville Police Department for assistance while continuing the pursuit of the vehicle.

As the vehicle ran the stop sign at Lake Road, Hicksville units were set up at Jerchio Road and State Route 49.

Deputies say the vehicle attempted to make a right turn on Tim Betts Road to avoid the Hicksville officers but was traveling too fast to do so. The vehicle decreased speed and deputies were able to make the stop.

The driver of the vehicle, Damien Bell, 18, and passenger Dean Bustos, 20, were both taken into custody.

Bell was charged with Failure to Comply and speeding. He was transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Bustos was charged with Possession of Marijuana. He was released pending appearance in court.

Deputies say further charges are pending.

