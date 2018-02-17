In Case You Missed It: Saturday Mornings WTOL Interviews - Feb. 17, 2018

Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, February 17, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:
Ziad Burkett, Founder of Midwest Juicery
He explained how his products provide a delicious, 100% organic, cold-pressed juice
Sold in many locations in the Toledo and southern Michigan area
Laura Simmons Wark of Lucas County Canine Care and Control
She explained how you can still find love, even if it is after Valentine's Day
Promoted 2nd Annual Poses for Puppies Yoga Event
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.
Fish for free this weekend in Michigan.More >>
Fish for free this weekend in Michigan.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A new partnership is working to improve your care at a local hospital.More >>
A new partnership is working to improve your care at a local hospital.More >>
Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, February 17, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:More >>
Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, February 17, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:More >>
Toledo fire and rescue crews responded to a house fire in north Toledo Saturday morning.More >>
Toledo fire and rescue crews responded to a house fire in north Toledo Saturday morning.More >>
Bill Syroka lived an active, healthy lifestyle. So what happened to him during a Friday night basketball game came as a complete shock.More >>
Bill Syroka lived an active, healthy lifestyle. So what happened to him during a Friday night basketball game came as a complete shock.More >>