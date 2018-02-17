TFD responds to overnight fire in north Toledo

Toledo fire and rescue crews responded to a house fire in north Toledo Saturday morning.

Crews say they responded to a call of a house fire around 4:30 a.m. on Austin Street near Lagrange Street.

The fire started in the second floor of a two unit house. Crews say nobody was inside at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigator was called to the scene. It is unknown if this fire was suspicious or not.

WTOL 11 was the first on the scene.

