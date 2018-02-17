TFD responds to overnight fire in north Toledo

Fish for free this weekend in Michigan.More >>
Fish for free this weekend in Michigan.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Toledo fire and rescue crews responded to a house fire in north Toledo Saturday morning.More >>
Toledo fire and rescue crews responded to a house fire in north Toledo Saturday morning.More >>
Bill Syroka lived an active, healthy lifestyle. So what happened to him during a Friday night basketball game came as a complete shock.More >>
Bill Syroka lived an active, healthy lifestyle. So what happened to him during a Friday night basketball game came as a complete shock.More >>
An elementary school in Waterville is making sure students, faculty and staff know what to do in the case of an intruder.More >>
An elementary school in Waterville is making sure students, faculty and staff know what to do in the case of an intruder.More >>
Major developments involving a Perrysburg home builder. WTOL has learned that Slaske Building Company has closed its doors, throwing more than a dozen people out of work.More >>
Major developments involving a Perrysburg home builder. WTOL has learned that Slaske Building Company has closed its doors, throwing more than a dozen people out of work.More >>