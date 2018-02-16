OSHP takes part in 6-state enforcement blitz on I-75 this weekend

This weekend, drivers will probably notice more State Highway Patrol Officers on Interstate 75.

That's because they are taking part in an initiative to get people to stay safe on the roads. This is a way for highway patrol to crack down on impaired driving and speeding along I-75.

The initiative kicked off Friday at midnight and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

It's organized by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other members of the 6-State Trooper Project that includes Michigan, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Indiana.

The initiative also enforces safety belt laws.

Last year, 34 percent of all fatal crashes in Ohio involved alcohol and or drugs.

"We hope to see everyone following traffic laws and keep speeds down out there if you do make a decision to drink, have a plan in place, don't take it upon yourself to drive when there's plenty of other options you can use to get home safely," said Sergeant Shawn Fosgate:

There were more than 14,000 drug or alcohol related crashes on Ohio's roadways in 2017, killing nearly 400 and injuring nearly 9,000 people.

Again, anyone who plans on being out on the roads, the highways this weekend, follow traffic rules, pay attention to the speed limits and drive safely.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.