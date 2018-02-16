ProMedica, UT collaborate on joint Neuroscience Center

A new partnership is working to improve your care at a local hospital.

ProMedica and the University of Toledo Medical Center are collaborating on a joint Neuroscience Center.

The building will help ProMedica and UT improve the quality of life for people living with disorders of the brain, spine, nerves and muscles.

It will feature academic facilities for students, residents and faculty, as well as centralized services for neurology and neurosurgery.

The new facility is set to open in April.