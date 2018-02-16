TFD training to take more active role in active shooter situations

If we are faced with an active shooter situation here in Toledo you would certainly see Toledo Police running in to help, but they would have some help.

Along with them, Toledo Firefighters would gear up and follow.

It’s a new procedure that officials think can help save lives.

Still, there are apprehensions that come along with it.

"Never in the course of my thinking, or my classmates, did we ever think we would respond to incidents like this and it’s not like they are happening every couple months, they are happening with increased frequency," said Captain Greg Tillman with TFD.

Gone are the days of waiting until the scene is safe and cleared by TPD.

The new thinking and training includes two Members of TFD gearing up and heading into what is referred to as the warm zone, with two members of TPD there to provide protective cover while medics try to perform advanced life support and save lives.

Right now, every one of Lucas County's life squads is equipped with two bullet proof vests, fanny packs with life-saving gear and helmets.

250 medics have been briefed on this Rescue Task Force Response and 20 instructors have already gone through scenario training.

TPD and TFD will be getting all members of their department trained in a scenario like this within the next couple of months.

It’s a new concept that comes with apprehension.

"Not that we won’t go in and save lives but it’s something that we never ever trained to do and that training has started now,” said Capt. Tillman.

Within months an After Action Report will be released from the Florida school shooting which will make recommendations to departments like TFD on what worked and didn't work for first responders on the scene.

It's another tool to help our safety and medical forces prepare for a worst case scenario



“We don’t have them every day, so we look at those communities who have had events and see what they did that was correct and what they needed improvement on and then we will take a look at what we are doing and see if we need to make any adjustments,” said Capt. Tillman.

The new training and procedures are indicative of the kinds of changes departments have had to make in response to these incidents.

