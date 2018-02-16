TFD training to take more active role in active shooter situations

Monday and Tuesday will bring unusually warm weather. Also the chance of heavy, soaking rains.More >>
Fish for free this weekend in Michigan.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
There's been a disturbing discovery in some popular dog food brands. Dozens of varieties have been pulled from store shelves after an investigation found traces of a euthanasia drug in the food.More >>
A new partnership is working to improve your care at a local hospital.More >>
Major developments involving a Perrysburg home builder. WTOL has learned that Slaske Building Company has closed its doors, throwing more than a dozen people out of work—and leaving several home building projects unfinished. Ralph Slaske has been a home builder in Northwest Ohio for more than a decade—and recently expanded his business to open Perrysburg Kitchens and more. That business, on Louisiana Avenue in Perrysburg, is also shuttered today.More >>
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home project is moving forward with a new builder. Mike White of Buckeye Real Estate Group will be building this year's dream home.More >>
If we are faced with an active shooter situation here in Toledo you would certainly see Toledo Police running in to help, but they would have some help. Along with them, Toledo Firefighters would gear up and follow.More >>
