Veterinarian reacts to dog food being pulled from stores after euthanasia drug found

There's been a disturbing discovery in some popular dog food brands. Dozens of varieties have been pulled from store shelves after an investigation found traces of a euthanasia drug in the food.

An investigation by a Washington D.C. television station found pentobarbital, a euthanasia drug, in several brands of dog food.

The FDA then launched its own investigation, with the same results.

Smucker's, the owner of almost all the brands in question, just announced a withdrawal of its products from store shelves. The products include Gravy Train, Kibbles 'N Bits, Skippy and Ol' Roy lines of canned food. A full list of the products can be found here.

Pet owners and veterinarians are reacting to the news.

Tammi Guillermo of Toledo has a 10 year-old-dog named Blue. She said he's family, so she's very careful about what she feeds him. She said she was surprised to hear about a food withdrawal of some popular brands.

"I don't even understand how it would even be in the factory to begin with. I mean, that doesn't seem right," said Guillermo.

Dr. Brooke West of West Toledo Animal Hospital said the findings are concerning.

"I think that they're getting their food from sources that aren't really reputable either and that's why you're getting the euthanasia solution in there because it's coming from animals that have been euthanized," said Dr. West.

Dr. West recommends Purina, Iams Eukanuba, Science Diet and Hills because they are the leaders in research and development for the pet food industry.

She also recommends talking with your veterinarian before putting your dogs on any special diets like grain or gluten-free.

"Now we're coming out with more and more studies about how some of these diets where we're limiting their ingredients or what they're getting, can turn into a huge problem," she explained.

Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train have released statements on their websites, apologizing for the findings in their products. Kibbles 'n Bits' full statement can be read here, Gravy Train's can be read here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.