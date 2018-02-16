Veterinarian reacts to dog food being pulled from stores after euthanasia drug found

Monday and Tuesday will bring unusually warm weather. Also the chance of heavy, soaking rains.More >>
Monday and Tuesday will bring unusually warm weather. Also the chance of heavy, soaking rains.More >>
Fish for free this weekend in Michigan.More >>
Fish for free this weekend in Michigan.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
An elementary school in Waterville is making sure students, faculty and staff know what to do in the case of an intruder.More >>
An elementary school in Waterville is making sure students, faculty and staff know what to do in the case of an intruder.More >>
Local Bedford High School teacher and gymnastics coach, Natalie Hixon, is the sister of Chris Hixon, who risked his life protecting others from the Florida gunman, and later passed away in surgery.More >>
Local Bedford High School teacher and gymnastics coach, Natalie Hixon, is the sister of Chris Hixon, who risked his life protecting others from the Florida gunman, and later passed away in surgery.More >>
Police seized multiple kilos of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine as well as six firearms, two of which were stolen.More >>
Police seized multiple kilos of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine as well as six firearms, two of which were stolen.More >>
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home project is moving forward with a new builder. Mike White of Buckeye Real Estate Group will be building this year's dream home.More >>
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home project is moving forward with a new builder. Mike White of Buckeye Real Estate Group will be building this year's dream home.More >>
There's been a disturbing discovery in some popular dog food brands. Dozens of varieties have been pulled from store shelves after an investigation found traces of a euthanasia drug in the food.More >>
There's been a disturbing discovery in some popular dog food brands. Dozens of varieties have been pulled from store shelves after an investigation found traces of a euthanasia drug in the food.More >>