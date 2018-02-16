Car flips over on High Level Bridge

A car flipped over on the Anthony Wayne Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

There is no word on the severity of their injuries.

Police say a pick-up truck was also involved in the crash.

The driver of the truck says he was clipped by the car before it flipped.\

