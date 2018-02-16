Man out on bond after being charged with more than 100 sex-related crimes

A Bellevue man has posted bond and is out of jail after being charged with more than 100 sexually-related crimes.

Joseph Obrien, 39, was indicted by a Sandusky County grand jury on 78 counts of illegal use of a minor in nude material.

He was also indicted on 55 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material of a minor, according to the Fremont News Messenger.

The Fremont News Messenger reports investigators found more than one million nude images and videos of minors on his computer.

