Firefighters investigate fire at Monroe funeral home

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a funeral home in Michigan Friday morning.

The fire occurred at Rupp Funeral Home at 2345 South Custer Road in Monroe.

The Monroe County Sheriff says crews are investigating smoke in the building.

Preliminary reports say the fire started in the basement at an electric panel, according to The Monroe News.

