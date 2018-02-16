GoFundMe set up for local gym teacher, gymnastics coach whose brother was killed in FL shooting

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the a local gym teacher after her brother passed away in Wednesday's Florida high school shooting.

Friend Kristy Stewart has set up the account for Bedford Jr. High School gym teacher Natalie Hixon. Hixon is also a coach at Michael's Legacy Gymnastics Academy, where Stewart's daughter attends.

Hixon's brother was Chris Hixon, the athletic director at Majory Stoneman Douglas High school. Hixon was killed in the shooting that left 17 students and staff members dead.

"Coach Natalie's brother, Chris, risked his life trying to protect other from the gunman, and later passed away in surgery," said Stewart on the GoFundMe page. "He was the school's athletic director, a coach, a Navy Reservist, and a great man who would do anything for anyone."

The money raised will help Hixon and her family with travel expenses, bills, hotel stays and missed work time.

Stewart says she will personally deliver the donations to Hixon in the months of February and March.

Anyone interested in donating can visit the GoFundMe page here.

You can also donate to the national GoFundMe page for all the victims of the shooting here.

