Man facing criminal charge for allegedly mistreating dog

A Toledo man is facing a criminal charge for the alleged mistreatment of his dog.

Hope, a four-year-old German Shepard, was rescued by Lucas County Canine Care and Control in January.

According to court documents, Hope suffered for years at the hands of owner Dennis Pedelose.

Hope was extremely malnourished when she was found.

Police say she suffered from a skin condition and hadn't been to a vet in years.

Pedelose pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He is scheduled to appear in court in March.

