Warm Up Ahead: Could Bring Flooding & Ice Jams!

Warmer, near record breaking weather is on the way for Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

















A quick cold snap will push in for Friday and Saturday before the warm and rainy weather builds in early next week.









These above average, and potentially record breaking, temperatures will bring a great deal of moisture and soaking rain starting Monday, Tuesday and into Wednesday.







Forecasted soaking rains could cause flooding and ice jams for several rivers and Lake Erie. These flooding concerns will likely last through the end of next week!







