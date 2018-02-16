Toledo officials seize heroin,cocaine,meth

A host of Toledo officials assisted in taking drugs and firearms off the streets.

The Toledo Police Drug Task Force, Lucas County Sheriff's Office, FBI and ATF all had a hand in seizing multiple kilos of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

Officials also seized six firearms, two of which were stolen.

Toledo police say the detectives and special agents of the Metro Drug Task Force work on long-term complex drug investigations.

Police say multiple arrests have been made as a result of the seizure.

