Toledo officials seize heroin,cocaine,meth

Temperatures will hold steady near 40 degrees overnight. There is a chance of drizzle, fog and very light rain. Delays Thursday morning are not expected at this time.More >>
Temperatures will hold steady near 40 degrees overnight. There is a chance of drizzle, fog and very light rain. Delays Thursday morning are not expected at this time.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Republican Party has picked sides between two sitting statewide officeholders in an increasingly bitter primary for governor.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
According to court documents, a four-year-old German Shepard recently rescued by Lucas County Canine Care and Control suffered for years at the hands of her owner.More >>
According to court documents, a four-year-old German Shepard recently rescued by Lucas County Canine Care and Control suffered for years at the hands of her owner.More >>
A man faces murder charges after a deadly bar fight last week in west Toledo.More >>
A man faces murder charges after a deadly bar fight last week in west Toledo.More >>
Police seized multiple kilos of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine as well as six firearms, two of which were stolen.More >>
Police seized multiple kilos of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine as well as six firearms, two of which were stolen.More >>
The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who robbed a Target in Holland.More >>
The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who robbed a Target in Holland.More >>
The Lucas County Sheriff's Office and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are searching for a sex offender believed to be in Toledo.More >>
The Lucas County Sheriff's Office and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are searching for a sex offender believed to be in Toledo.More >>