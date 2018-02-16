Police searching for man who allegedly robbed a Target - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police searching for man who allegedly robbed a Target

(Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office)
HOLLAND, OH (WTOL) -

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say robbed a Target in Holland.

Police say the man robbed the Target at 1465 East Mall Drive on February 6. 

Anyone who knows who he is should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff's Office at 419-213-4977.

