Police searching for man who allegedly robbed a Target

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say robbed a Target in Holland.

Police say the man robbed the Target at 1465 East Mall Drive on February 6.

Anyone who knows who he is should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff's Office at 419-213-4977.

