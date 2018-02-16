Police searching for 63-year-old sex offender

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are searching for a sex offender believed to be in Toledo.

Police say 63-year-old David John Hebert is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Police say his last known address was in the 1200 block of Nevada and is believed to still be in the Toledo area, possibly in the north end.

Hebert is described as a white male standing at five feet ten inches and weighing 192 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Hebert's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the NOVFTF at 1-866-492-6833.

Those with information leading to his arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

