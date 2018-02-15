Regional water options discussed in wood county

It was an important meeting Thursday night for the 6,500 customers of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District.

The District is in the early stages of determining long term water supply options in Northern Wood County.

Under review is whether to explore a plan with the new Toledo Area Water Authority, continue current agreements with different jurisdictions, including Toledo or a combination of the two plans.

“But at some point we’re going to evaluate the rates and the long term policies and decide what’s best for the 6500 users here in Wood County” according to Jerry Greiner of the district.

It will be a long, deliberate process. But a preliminary study released at the meeting gives the district some direction.

“The Toledo Area Water Authority would be a good solution for serving all the suburbs and Toledo with a more viable supply of water at more reasonable rates” said Jack Jones of Poggemeyer Design Group.

Still the district doesn’t want to rush to any conclusions.

“We’d like to decide here by March 15th whether to follow through and join the authority. They’ll be at this for a good year at least. Meantime our contract with Toledo follows through until 2024. So we got a couple years” added Greiner.

No doubt a couple of years of more meetings, more public opinion and number crunching.

