TMA explores Toledo's Underground Railroad History through music

Visitors at the Peristyle Theater at the Toledo Museum of Art got the chance to explore history through music.

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra along with Toledo Public School students took the stage to depict Toledo's Underground Railroad History.

Their performance is a part of a serious of concerts and performances that will highlight Black Americans throughout history.

To help the history come to life, people from the Lathrop house were there to narrate.

