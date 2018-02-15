Toledo man in prison for several murders could be free soon

A Toledo man in prison for several murders in the early 1980’s could be getting out soon.

Nathaniel Cook agreed to a plea deal back in 2000 that sent him to state prison for 20 years.

On Thursday, Cook’s lawyer filed a notice of judicial release that would set Cook free.

But first, Cook has to have a psychological evaluation at Lucas County Court diagnostics, which will be ordered by Judge Linda Jennings during his court hearing on March 8th.

After the evaluation it will be determine if he will be a threat to society.

Below is the official judicial release request to free Cook:

